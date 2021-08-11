Coaches Corner a success

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, coaches from all Butler County schools gathered under one roof at Beeland Park Recreation Center to be a part of the 17th annual Coaches Corner event hosted by the Greenville Kiwanis Club and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC).

As usual, Q94’s Kyle and Dave were on hand to live broadcast and ask questions of the coaches.

Representing the four county schools were head coaches Eric Folmar of Fort Dale Academy (FDA); Berry Bess of Georgiana School, Josh McLendon of Greenville High School (GHS), and Drew Luker of McKenzie School.

Each coach was given and took the opportunity to introduce some of the key players on their team who were also in attendance.

Afterwards the coaches were broached with a variety of questions by Kyle Hanes of Q94 radio. Among those questions were strength of schedules, position strengths, number of players, COVID, and types of offenses and defenses, to name most.

There were six rounds of questions posed to the coaches with intermittent broadcast breaks and door prizes award to attendees.

McKenzie’s Luker indicated he and his team had high hopes for this season. He said he has never backed down from talking about championships with his team. The McKenzie Tiger’s first game is at home against the Marengo Panthers on Aug. 27.

Georgiana’s Bess, who takes over the helm from Ezell Powell, understands he has big shoes to fill but is very optimistic about his team’s hopes for this season. Bess was recently Greenville Middle School’s head football coach. The Georgiana Panthers will travel to face the Lanett Panthers for their first game on Aug. 20.

GHS’s McLendon knows his team has a tough schedule but also believes that is what it takes to make a winning football program. “Challenges make us better,” he said afterwards. The Greenville Tigers begin their season on Aug. 20 when they travel to face the Hillcrest/Evergreen Jaguars.

FDA’s Folmar gave high praise to his team and the administrative staff at FDA. He noted the Eagles would be running a spread type offense and has been preparing the defense to defend side line to side line. FDA’s first game sends them to Jackson on Aug. 27. It will be an Eagle on Eagle game.

Tracy Salter, GACOC executive director, and Courtney Rudowski, GACOC executive assistant, along with Kiwanis members and Q94 once again put together an enlightening event. Several people noted the event had an attendance which was noteworthy.

To round out the event, Nanny’s Fine Dining provided a delicious lunch of BBQ, baked beans, and hash brown casserole.