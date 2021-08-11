County schools requiring masks

By Joe Eiland

Superintendent Butler County School System

After much thought and prayer and out of an abundance of caution, beginning Aug. 11, 2021, masks will be required at all Butler County School System facilities and functions.

Factual data from leading experts show us that Alabama is recording 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 or its variant on a daily basis. Hospitals are already experiencing shortages of available beds for those being hospitalized due to COVID-19 or the Delta variant.

PLEASE, if you have not already received a vaccine, do so prior to August 11. I earnestly urge parents to have their children, ages 12 and up, vaccinated before school begins.

All students in grades 1-12 will be required to wear masks daily both indoors and out while on campus regardless of vaccination status.

All students, regardless of age or vaccination status, who utilize Butler County school buses for transportation to and from school, are required to wear masks.

This is a mandate issued by the Federal Department of Transportation. All adults in our buildings will be required to wear masks.

The mask requirement will remain in effect through September 20. District leaders will then reassess the current health trend as it relates to COVID-19.

Finally, it is my hope and prayer that we can have school in Butler County in as normal a fashion as possible.

Wearing a mask and becoming vaccinated is a small inconvenience when the health of a child or adult is weighing in the balance.

Butler County Schools will continue many of the same processes implemented last year for the purpose of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses.

Such practices include but are not limited to, social distancing, proper personal hygiene, routine daily cleaning and disinfecting of buildings especially in the common areas such as hallways, cafeterias, restrooms and break areas.

Our school nurses will continue with many of the same protocols that were in place during the 2020-2021 school year.

We look forward to our students returning to school on Wednesday, Aug. 11. For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.