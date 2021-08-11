Georgiana Panthers

Coach – Berry Bess

Aug. 20 @            Lanett

Aug. 27 @            New Brockton

Sept. 3  vs            Pleasant Home*

Sept. 10                @            Florala*

Sept. 17                @            Kinston*

Sept. 24                Off

Oct. 1    vs            Red Level*

Oct.8     @            Brantley*

Oct. 15  vs            Samson*

Oct. 15  vs            McKenzie*

Oct. 29  @            Luverne

