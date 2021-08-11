LifesSouth is in emergency need for blood donors, as the national blood shortage continues, and asks donors to help by donating blood during their Back to School Blood Drive.

Blood donors who give blood at any LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile through Sunday, Aug. 8, will help summer blood shortages, save lives, and receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank you for donating.

This year continues to be difficult for LifeSouth and blood centers across the country with the impact of the pandemic causing a decrease in blood donations, while the need to help patients in local hospitals continues to increase.

LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to many area hospitals.

Regular blood donors who have not given recently and first-time donors can make a major impact by donating. One donation can save up to three lives.

To find a donor center near you, visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707. Blood donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required. LifeSouth donors receive a complementary cholesterol screening with each donation.

Our donor centers in Montgomery, Opelika and Dothan are open seven days a week.