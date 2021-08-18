Andalusia 10U wins World Series

After winning the Alabama Dixie AAA State Tournament, Tuesday, July 13, which was hosted by Greenville Parks and Recreation, the Andalusia 10U teamed turned their attention to the Dixie World Series in Laurel, Miss. After playing seven games in six days, Andalusia claimed the championship Thursday, Aug. 12. They won six games and had to beat a scrappy Georgia team in the final game. Jonathan Carpenter, program coordinator for the City of Andalusia said, “We are so proud of this team. It was a long season but the boys never quit and showed moral fortitude.” The Andalusia 10U All-Star World Series Champions are, from left, (front) Jackson Grimes, J.B. Barrow, Cooper Maynor, Brock Bennett, William Turner, Kaleb Covin; (middle) Row Thorn, Farley Brannon, Zay Leslie, M.J. Berry, Houston Weant, Jonathan Nolen; (back) Coach Kyle Nolen, Manager Jordan Maynor, and Coach Mitch Thorn. (Photo by Jonathan Carpenter)