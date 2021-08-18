FDA scrimmages

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted Macon East Academy Knights in a scrimmage Friday, August 13. The Eagles defense had a strong showing including this exciting goal line stand pictured above. The defense battled the Knights to hold for four tough downs at the Eagle four yard line. Coach Eric Folmar said, “Coming into the scrimmage we talked about competing. Our goal was just to go out and play every snap with great effort and toughness. I think that goal line stand at the end epitomized that. We still have a lot of things to clean up but it was great seeing our guys strap it on against another team and show some grit.” Pictured at right, Eagle Noah Pickens fights for extra yards. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)