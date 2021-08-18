MISS CAMELLIA’S ANNOUNCED

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Saturday, Aug. 14, at the historic Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville, Cassidy Diamond was selected as 2022 Miss Camellia. Aubrey McElvey was selected as 2022 Miss Camellia’s Outstanding Teen.

Cassidy hails from the City of Tuscaloosa while Aubrey hails from Oneonta.

Three young ladies competed for the title of Miss Camellia and seven competed for the title of Miss Camellia’s Outstanding Teen. The ladies came from various cities across the state.

The event began with an opening number from the candidates titled “We are Family.”

Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford then gave the opening welcome and was emcee for the competition.

The ladies were invited to participate in the three parts of the competition. The parts included answering a social impact initiative question onstage, displaying their individual talents, and an evening-wear event.

At the end of the competition and before the announcement of winners, Bradford gave a special performance by playing the fiddle and singing Charlie Daniels’ ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia.’ She replaced the word Georgia with Greenville.

Competition director Clyde Mills stated, “It takes several villages to put on a competition like this. We have been blessed because everyone who takes part is a volunteer.”

He added, “We have judges who have driven hours to get here and other volunteers who have taken off work to help with this competition. I would like to thank our Camellia committee, the auditors, the judges, and Miss Alabama for being here this weekend.”