Tiger’s expectations high

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers are ready to take the Williams-Vickery field under those Friday night lights to kick off the 2021 football season.

The Tigers have been implementing new strategies to prepare this new, young team with off season field time.

McKenzie has traveled this summer for experience with organized team activities.

Athletic Director and head coach, Drew Luker stated, “Our expectations are high after last year. We do not want to just settle for 8-3 record and second round of the playoffs. We want to make a deep playoff run. Our ultimate goal is to be number one at the end. We are trying to establish that mindset here. We do not want to be average. We are a young team this year with some guys that need more playing experience. We will need to grow up quick.”

The Tigers will begin this season with 44 varsity team players on the roster. Players like Kamern “Bo” Daniels, Tray Rudolph, Nathan Creel, Zanderion Cook, and Will McCullough are expected to make key plays throughout the season for McKenzie.

The offense will be looking to control the clock while the defense will be attacking, bringing pressure from all different angles.

“Our entire region will be tough. All of the teams are very well coached. We have to be ready every week,” said Luker.

The football game Friday, Aug. 20, vs Slocomb has been cancelled. McKenzie will now travel Thursday, Aug. 19 to Grove Hill to play in a jamboree vs Sweet Water and Clarke County.