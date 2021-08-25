McKenzie attends jamboree

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to Grove Hill on Thursday night, Aug. 19, to match up with the Sweetwater Bulldogs and Clarke County Bulldogs for a preseason jamboree. The Tigers were able to move the ball and gain yardage but in the end fell short to Sweetwater in a 41-0 defeat. McKenzie and Clarke County were unable to face off due to severe weather. The Tigers will host Marengo this Friday night on Williams-Vickery field at 7 p.m. McKenzie’s Kaleb Odom is pictured wresting down a Sweetwater running back. (Shea Odom | The Standard)