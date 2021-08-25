Jan. 10, 1963 – Aug. 16, 2021

Mr. Michael Shayne Moody, age 58 of Magnolia Springs, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 16. Shayne was born on Jan. 10, 1963 in Virginia Beach, V.A., raised in Greenville, and a longtime resident of Baldwin County, Alabama. He was a 1981 graduate of Greenville High School. Shayne was a faithful, God-fearing man and enjoyed attending Summit Church in Foley. He cherished his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 2.5 years, Sharon Moore of Magnolia Springs; parents, Lonny and Mae Moody of Greenville; brother, Victor (Terry) Moody of Huntsville and Sterling (Angie) Moody of Greenville; daughter, Ashley (Travis) Strickland of Foley; son, Michael Moody (Carla Huerta) of Magnolia Springs; daughter, Shayna (Charly) Weeks of Foley and their mother, Lucinda Sandell; daughter-in-law, Jamie Hutson of Magnolia Springs; step daughter, Seana (Sheldon) Salter of Fairhope; step son, Michael (Olivia) Weaver of Elgin, Okla.; step son, Brendan Weaver of Magnolia Springs; step daughter, Meagan (Adam) Lovell of Moody; 17 grandchildren, Peyton, Bode & Asher Brokowsky, Solomon & Lincoln Strickland, Isaac, Makayla & Lucas Moody, Hali, Tommy & Jesse Weeks, Syrus & Sydney Jones, Andrew, Emma & Madison Weaver, James Mason Lovell & mother-in-law Betty S. Warren of Castleberry.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Moody and Mr. and Mrs. John Hartley of Greenville; father-in-law, James E. Warren of Castleberry; father-in-law, Elbert A. Sandell of Foley; and mother-in-law, Rita S. Wheeler of Magnolia Springs.

Graveside funeral Services for Mr. Shayne Moody were held Friday Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Rock Cemetery in Robertsdale, directed by Mack Funeral home with Pastor JP Wilson officiating.

In lieu of or in addition to flowers, you are welcome to make contributions to the Summit Church Building Fund or the Rock Cemetery Fund.