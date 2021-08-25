Murder on Second Street

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Ladon Betton, 32, was murdered, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17, by a single gunshot wound.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovorrn, Jevarios Carter, 24, has been arrested and confessed to the murder.

In a press release, Lovorrn stated, “The Greenville Police Department responded to a call of an individual who had suffered a gunshot wound on Second Street in Greenville on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 around 5:30pm.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an unresponsive subject in the backyard of a residence on Second Street. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim, Ladon Betton, (a 32 year old black male from Greenville), to Greenville’s Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased a short time later due to a gunshot wound.

“Greenville PD’s investigations division took over the scene and collected several items of evidence as well as identified and questioned possible witnesses to the incident. Investigators determined that it appeared to have been a minor disagreement between the victim and suspect that escalated out of control.

“Investigators were able to establish a suspect, Jevarios Carter (a 24 year old black male from Greenville), within a short time period and requested that all surrounding agencies be on the lookout for the suspect.

“With the assistance of the Alabama Probations and Parole Office, the suspect was located within 24 hours of the incident and placed into custody. The suspect gave a full confession to the Murder after being confronted with the evidence collected by Greenville PD investigators.

“Jevarios Devonte Carter was then placed in the Butler County Jail and charged with Murder.”

Lovvorn commended his investigations division and patrol division for their efforts in responding, controlling, working a difficult situation, bringing to justice a violent felon, and preventing any further risk to the public.

He said, “The safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance.”