Safe Harbor Summer Social Aug. 28

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Preparations are nearing completion for the first Summer Social event benefitting Safe Harbor, The Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (BCCAC).

The special event will be held at Cambrian Ridge on Saturday, Aug. 28, and will include an evening of great food, live music performed by Two Lane Hi-Way, and a silent auction.

As they plan to acknowledge and celebrate 24 years of service to the children and families in the community, they are asking for help.

The purpose behind the Summer Social is to raise funds for Safe Harbor. The BCCAC is a local non-profit agency which provides vital services to child abuse victims and their non-offending family members.

Services include forensic interviews, counseling services and assistance in the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases, all at no expense to their clients.

The organization facilitates between families and governmental agencies to lessen the degree of interaction children are faced with after a traumatic event.

BCCAC Executive Director Claire Corley said, “Many people do not realize Safe Harbor does not receive directing funding from the county, city, state, or federal government, and we are not part of DHR. Our funds come from donations and the various fundraisers we hold.”

Corley said BCCAC takes a multi-disciplinary team approach, working together with the District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Human Resources, law enforcement, and medical and mental health professionals.

She added BCCAC has been serving the children in Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes Counties since 1997, and would be grateful for any financial and volunteer support.

Any donation amount is greatly appreciated. Specific event sponsorship levels are: Superhero, $1000; Protector, $750; Defender, $500; Guardian, $250, Advocate, $100. Sponsors will receive special recognition at the event and on social media.

The BCCAC is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible. Tickets to the event are $50 each. If you have an item you would like to donate to their silent auction, certainly contact them.

Call 334-382-8584 for more information or email [email protected]