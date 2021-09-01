Eagles get clawed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

In Alabama Independent School Association play Friday, Aug. 27, the Fort Dale Academy (FDA) Eagles traveled to face the Jackson Academy Eagles. Three turnovers and miscues cost them dearly in the end. The first quarter was close with the red and white Eagles scoring only six points.

From there, the Eagles were grounded by Jackson scored 30 points in the second and added another 12 points in the third.

FDA would finally put seven points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Though the number of plays by each team was almost equal, the Eagles ground game has still yet to find their legs.

Jackson outrushed the Eagles 445 yards to seven. The Eagles had better success passing with 125 yards in total versus Jacksons 31 yards.

QB Ethan Alford went 13-24 passing for 125 yards while Sam Bloodworth was the top receiver with seven receptions for 59 yards.

Noah Pickens was again the top tackler for the Eagles with seven solos. Garrett Simmons followed with six.

The Eagles will begin region play this Friday when they host the blue and gold Tuscaloosa Academy Knights. The Knights are 0-1 entering the game after losing to Autauga Academy 40-9.