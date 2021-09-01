Greenville edges Blount

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers made a road trip to play the ASHAA 6A Mattie T. Blount Leopards this past Friday, Aug. 27, in Eight Mile which serves Prichard and came home with a hard fought win, 14-12.

Blount opened the scoring in the first half with a long pass in the first quarter, which made the score 6-0 after they failed to convert for extra points.

The second quarter saw more defensive action and neither team was able to punch the football across the goal line.

Greenville came out after the first half with determination and Jonathon Purifoy intercepted a pass for the Tigers which he returned for a touchdown. The extra point conversion failed leaving the game tied at six points each.

Blount answered with another six points in the third quarter but failed to make extra points.

In the fourth quarter, Greenville kept good field position and was able to work the ball deep into Leopards territory and QB Andre Davidson connected with Laquan Robinson for a touchdown pass. Robinson was also able to score for two points on the conversion, which made the score 14-12.

LB Chauncey Stewart came up with a late game interception to seal the Tigers win over the Leopards.

The 2-0 Tigers hosts the 0-1 Trojans of Charles Henderson this week for a region game.