McKenzie overpowers Marengo

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers hosted the Marengo Panthers under the lights of Williams-Vickery field for a big 41-24 win Friday night, Aug. 27.

The Tigers started off strong with a long carry touchdown by Kamern “Bo” Daniels after a Panther fumble early in the first quarter. McKenzie sophomore, Jaylen McMillian followed up with the two point conversion.

Marengo opened the second quarter with a short carry to the end zone but was unable to complete the two point conversion. Daniels answered the Panther touchdown with an amazing 79-yard run in to the Tiger end zone putting McKenzie back on top of the scoreboard.

The Panthers make an attempt to move the ball down field, but senior, Nathan Creel recovered another Panther fumble giving the Tigers control of the ball once again midway of the second quarter.

McKenzie made another successful drive sending McMillian back to the end zone, putting the Tigers ahead 21-6.

The Tigers ended the first half leading the Panthers 28-6 following a long run touchdown by senior Zanderion Cook.

Marengo came back from halftime refreshed and was the first to score during the second half. They then trailed McKenzie 28-12.

The Tigers make adjustments and recovered a Panther onside kick on the 50 yard line. Then Daniels had another scamper of 32 yards for another McKenzie touchdown.

Tiger Nathan Creel was donned with the “turn over chains” early in the fourth quarter after forcing and recovering yet another Marengo fumble.

Daniels would later command the crowd to their feet as he crossed into the end zone for a McKenzie touchdown off this conversion.

The Panthers regained possession of the ball for a comeback attempt, however, Tiger junior, Reese Stephens, intercepted a Marengo pass on the 6-yard line with 12 seconds left on the clock establishing the win.

The Marengo Panthers put up a good fight, but in the end, were unable to defeat the McKenzie Tigers. McKenzie will travel to play their first region game against the black and gold Red Level Tigers this Friday night at 7 p.m.