Panthers fall to Gamecocks

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 1A Georgiana Panthers, under new head coach Berry Bess, traveled to New Brockton this past Friday evening, Aug. 27, to take on the Gamecocks.

Unfortunately the Panthers fell to the Gamecocks 40 – 8 in Alabama High School Athletic Association action.

From the first quarter to the last, the 3A Gamecocks made it known they owned the field of play and never let the Panthers see daylight.

The Gamecocks put 14 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. They followed with six points in the second.

After the halftime break, New Brockton added another 13 points in the third quarter and another seven points in the fourth quarter.

Georgiana finally managed to put seven points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter but it was way too little too late and the game ended with the score being 40-8.

The 0-2 Panthers will host the 1A red and white Pleasant Home Eagles this Friday evening in Georgiana for a region game. The 0-1 Eagles are mending from a 42-6 loss to Straughn of Andalusia.