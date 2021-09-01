Players of the Week

Greenville High School Tigers

Javoris Boggan is the Greenville High School Player of the Week. He is a senior and plays as a defensive lineman. Head coach Josh McLendon said Javoris was instrumental in the win over Mattie T. Blount. His game stats include having nine tackles with three for a loss, two sacks and one quarterback pressure.

 

McKenzie School Tigers

Jayden McMillian is the McKenzie School Player of the Week. He is a sophomore and plays as a wide receiver and defensive back. Head coach Drew Luker said Jayden made some key plays defensively that had a huge impact on the game. There were some opportunities for Marengo to score but because of some plays he made McKenzie was able to stop the Panthers.

 

