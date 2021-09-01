This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The college football season is starting this week. All the teams in the SEC will play.

Tennessee takes on Bolling Green on Thursday night on ESPN at 7 pm. Saturday there will be twelve games.

On Monday, Ole Miss will face Louisville in Atlanta. Alabama will play Miami in Atlanta, 2:30 CT on ABC-TV. This is the first meeting between the teams since Jan. 1, 1993.

Alabama beat Miami 34-13 for the national championship under Coach Gene Stallings. This was the game George Teague took the ball away from the Miami receiver.

Alabama’s record versus Miami is 14-3. Their first meeting in the series was in 1947 with Alabama winning 21-7 in Miami.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 and Miami No. 14. Coach Nick Saban is 14-0 in season openers.