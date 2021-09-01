Feb. 24, 1978 – Aug. 21, 2021

Funeral Service for Troy Martin, 43, of McKenzie, was held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Bush officiating. Burial followed at Brushey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday night at the funeral home. Mr. Martin passed away Saturday in Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Haley Martin; children, Jared Martin, Zack Brogden, Micaela Brogden, Alexzia Martin, Tryniti Martin, Zoe Martin, Zain Martin, Tori Martin, and Blain Martin; parents, Danny Ray Martin and Debra Lee Martin; siblings, Johnny Martin (Tammy) and Brandy Ireland (Nic); and several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Jimmy Martin and his Aunt Angie Smith. Pallbearers were Dusty Stewart, Charles Wright, Alex Browder, Colt Bush, Wyatt Wright, and Chaz Gomillion. Honorary were Caleb Smallwood, Dalton Martin, Bennton Martin, Clayton Martin, and Auston Martin.

He worked as a welder, mechanic and millright for most of his life. He loved to go fishing, boating, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a loving husband, father and son who would help anyone who needed it.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Haley and their children. https://www.gofundme.com/f/troy-martins-funeral