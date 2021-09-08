Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival returns

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) is this Saturday and Sunday!

According to the festival’s co-creator Nancy Johnson Ardoin, this year’s faire will see a return of some regular favorites with the addition of some new faces and events.

“We will have music on three stages, jousting, raptor bird show, and historic demonstrations,” said Ardoin. “Food of all kinds and almost 75 vendors of crafts and wares will also be available.”

In addition to these activities, ALMFF will have a special fundraising event to help Butler County’s animals.

“This year we have a fund raising beer tent hosted by the Butler County Humane Society and the Winged Ambassadors,” said Ardoin.

Of course, this is ALMFF’s first time to open since 2019. The 2020 event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ardoin said they are taking several precautions to deal with COVID-19 protocols.

“Masks are suggested, but as this is a 35-acre outside event, so they are not required except in a few enclosed vendor spaces,” said Ardoin. “We have quadrupled our hand sanitizing stations due to the plague. And will be asking folks to use common sense and stay socially distanced.”

The ALMFF will be held on Sept. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine, and it will be located at 4776 Fort Dale Road.

Cost of entrance is $15 for adult tickets while kids ages 5 to 12 is $7. Children under the age of five are free.

Ardoin also wants to invite people to a meet and greet at the Greenville Public library pavilion on Friday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will showcase some American bald eagles, and it is open to the public.