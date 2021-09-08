DD ROBINSON

Oct. 9, 1937 – Aug. 22, 2021

Graveside services for DD “Al D.” Robinson were held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 in Magnolia Cemetery at 11 a.m. Pastor Pamela Wilson officiated; Hudson Funeral Service directed. Mr. Al D. Robinson was born to the Late Mr. O.D. (Baby) Robinson and Mrs. Jessie Mae Jordan-Robinson on Oct. 9, 1937.

He retired from Union Camp after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of the Ambassador for Christ Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. O. D. (Baby) Robinson; two sons, Elijah Womack and Dale Smith; five siblings, Mr. Lee Earnest Robinson, Mr. Robert D. Robinson, Mr. Isaiah Robinson, Ms. Margaret L. Robinson and Mr. Troyee Free Spirit.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Mrs. Mattie Pearl Robinson; a loving mother, Mrs. Jessie Mae Jordan-Robinson; six daughters, Dale Whetstone, Rosemary (Johnny) Rudolph, Mary Earl “Bootsie” Womack all of Greenville, Roxie (Alvin) Briggs of Montgomery, Dianne (Timothy) Dumas of Jacksonville, Fla., and Onita (AC) Payne of Racine, Wis.; one son, Melvin (Angie) Womack of Snellville, Ga.; five sisters, Willie M. Moody of Mobile, Eula R. Brown, Rev. Abbie Jackson, Evangelist Carolyn Griffin and Betty (Jimmy) Scott all of Greenville; one brother, Mr. Jonathan (Nancy) Davis of Pensacola, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Helen Womack; one brother-in-law, Mr. John Frazier Cook; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and a very special “traveling buddy” Derrick (“Pop”) Atkins.