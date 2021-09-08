Eagles lose joust to Knights

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

In Alabama Independent School Association action, the AAA Fort Dale Academy Eagles (FDA) lost a hard fought area joust to the blue and gold Knights of Tuscaloosa Academy this past Friday night, Sept. 3, 39-14.

Four turnovers and 90 yards in penalties proved costly for the Eagles, but they fought hard to end.

The Knights scored early and put 12 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. In the second quarter they added 21 and another six points in the third.

The Eagles came out from half time undaunted and put seven points on the scoreboard in both the third and fourth quarter. It was just too little, too late.

Team leaders for the Eagles on offense were QB Ethan Alford who passed for 253 yards and a touchdown, going 15-22. Eagle Sam Bloodworth carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards and had seven receptions for 143 yards.

Defensively, Eagle Noah Pickens again picked up the yeoman’s job and had five solo tackles and one pass breakup.

FDA, now 0-2, next travels to face the 0-3 orange and blue Gators of Clark Prep in another area game on Sept. 10.