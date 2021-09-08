Panthers lose in 5th OT

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The road weary Georgiana Panthers finally got to play at home under the Friday night lights last week, Sept, 3.

Our mid-county cats had already suffered two previous non-conference road losses against the larger 2A Lanett Panthers and 3A New Brockton’s Gamecocks. In addition, they were missing a big play maker at defensive end who is sidelined due to injuries sustained against New Brockton.

Finally it was a 1A conference game with the Panthers squaring off with the Pleasant Home Eagles.

Both teams needing a big red check in the win column, and with Pleasant Home still reeling from a 42-6 loss to the 4A Straughn Tigers of Andalusia, it was going to be a serious cat fight.

Pleasant Home drew first blood early putting six points on the board in the first quarter and they added another eight in early part of the second quarter.

The Panthers rallied and answered with six points on a slant pass. They tried but did not complete a two point conversion.

The Eagles were driving on the Panthers late in second quarter when Georgiana intercepted an Eagle pass on the two yard line and ran 98 yards for a touchdown. They successfully made a two point conversion and at half the score was 14 all.

The third quarter was marred with short drives and fumbles and the game was still tied.

In the fourth quarter, with 4:10 left, the Panthers scored on a quarterback keeper but missed the extra point.

The Eagles quickly recovered and scored on their next drive after completing at 22-yard pass with 3:23 remaining. They failed on their two point conversion. With the game at a 20-20 tie, it went to overtime.

Four OT’s later, neither team could manage a score, but Pleasant Home would find its way to the end zone in the fifth.

Georgiana managed to stop the two point conversion but could not answer the points by the Eagles and lost 26-20.

The 0-3 Panthers will travel to play the 0-2 Wildcats of Florala this Friday.