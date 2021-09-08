ROBERT ADAMS, JR.

July 7, 1957 – Aug. 26, 2021

Robert “Bobby” Adams, Jr., 64, a resident of Georgiana, died on Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ackerman and brother, Terry Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Adams; daughter, Brooke Leigh Randolph; granddaughter, Arabella Randolph; his beloved canine children, Bella and Bisket; sisters, Kim Dutil, Rita Guillote, and Rita Faye Adams; brothers, Ernie Adams, Bill Adams, Jeff Adams and Tracy Oesterle; and many nieces and nephews.