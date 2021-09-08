RUTH DIANNE MATHEWS

Oct. 24, 1965 – Aug. 29, 2021

Mrs. Dianne Wesley Mathews, 55, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A private family service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery at a later date.

Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-one years, Dale B. Mathews; father, Lawrence E. Wesley; and sister, Karen Depew.

She is survived by her daughter, Brianna Dale Mathews; mother, Elaine R. Wesley; sisters, Carol W. Moorer (Bill) and Diana Hughey; brothers, Donnie Wesley (Pat) and Phillip Bigley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins also special friends, Wesley Smith (Ashley), Nathan Smith, William Moorer (Cindy), Patricia Smith and family, Melissa Mathews and family and Teresa Foster and family.

Dianne attended Greenville High School and Trenholm State for accounting. She was employed by the Greenville Advocate. Dianne was deeply devoted to her family, friends and work but most importantly to her faith to God.