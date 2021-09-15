ALMFF a hit with attendees

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

Be sure to stop by the library pavilion today from 1 pm until 3 pm for the Medieval Fantasy Festival Meet & Greet!

Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival weekend to kick off with a Meet & Greet at the Greenville-Butler County Library Pavilion Friday, Sept. 10th from 1 pm until 3 pm.

The two hour greet will be hosted at the Greenville-Butler County Library’s outdoor pavilion to allow for social distancing, fresh air and an opportunity for people to get a sneak peek of what’s in store for the festival. It is set for Friday, Sept. 10 from 1 pm until 3 pm.

While the faire encompasses a broad swath of history from the Vikings to King Arthur and from Robin Hood through Queen Elizabeth, or about 800 – 1600 A.D., the ALMFF and its fantasy Kingdom of Dragon Croft, ruled by King Gregory and Queen Annwynn, is mainly set during the 9th century.

The meet and greet will consist of a small group of costumed characters re-creating the colorful hustle and bustle of a medieval marketplace. The bald eagle from Banning Mills will be on hand and everyone is welcome to stop by and say hello, take pictures, and get a sneak peek at what’s in store for the festival.

The festival is slated for September 11th and 12th. For more information, visit the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival Facebook page.

