FOOTBALL WRAP-UP Greenville takes down Rams

The Tigers of Greenville High traveled to Headland Friday, Sept. 10, and beat the blue and white Rams 23-0 in an AHSAA 5A region game.

The first half of the game was a defensive struggle with the Tigers finally managing to put seven points on the board before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Greenville’s defense staid strong and kept the Rams hemmed up and scoreless.

The offense also went to work finding their footing and they added 16 points in the second half giving

Greenville another solid win.

The Tigers, who are now 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play, have this week off before they host the 6A Wetumpka Indians on Sept. 24 for Homecoming.

The Georgiana Panthers made the road trip to face the green, gold and white Wildcats of Florala in AHSSA 1A region action and were looking for their first win, but fell short 41-14.

From the start it looked to a humdinger of game with Florala scoring on their first possession followed by the Panthers quickly answering with a touchdown pass and completion of two point attempt.

However, the Wildcats defense stiffened and by half they led 28-8. Georgiana would add eight points in the second half but it was too little too late.

The 0-4 Panthers travel to face the 2-2 Kinston Bulldogs this Friday for a 1A region game.

The McKenzie Tigers had to forfeit their game this past week against Brantley due to sickness related issues. They will travel to square off against the 3-1 Samson Tigers in 1A region action