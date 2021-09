GERTRUDE DEAN TANNER

Sept. 25, 1933 – Sept. 7, 2021

Gertrude “Trudy” Dean Tanner, 87, a resident of Greenville, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Trudy was born, Sept. 25, 1933, to the late Guy and Ethel Dean. The graveside service was held Friday, Sep. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Taylor, Reverend Herbert Brown and Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Tanner was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby R. Tanner; brothers, Terry Dean and Ivan Dean; grandsons, Matthew Tanner and Walker Trawick.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Pierce (Phillip), Lynn Poole (the late William Poole), Steve Tanner (Rosa) and Jennifer Trawick all of Greenville; grandchildren, Justin Pierce (Ashley), Romona Pierce Newton, Stephanie Maddox (David), Christy Tanner, Aundrea Poole McLendon (Justin), Tanner Poole (Ginger), Lauren Poole Brown (Ethan) and Analeise Trawick; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Dean and Earnest Dean and numerous other family members.