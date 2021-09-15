July 28, 1930 – Sept. 2, 2021

Mrs. Hattie Sue Works-Lewis was born July 28, 1930, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nathan Works. Graveside service was held on Friday, Sept. 10, at Magnolia Cemetery with Pastor Leander Robinson officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Hattie attended Brayboy Schooling in Greenville. She joined Friendship AME Zion Church at an early age and later joined Bibleway, where she remained a faithful member until she fell ill.

Mrs. Hattie Sue Works-Lewis departed this life on Sept. 2, 2021 and is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Lewis, Sr.; son, J.C. Lewis, Jr.; daughter, Valerie Lynn-Lewis-Robinson; five brothers, Eugene, Edward, Herbert, Willie and Robert; and four sisters, Mattie Bee, Ida Lee, Fannie Lou and Minnie Lee.

Mrs. Hattie leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, Frederick Lewis and Leviticus Lewis of Greenville; three very devoted granddaughters; Lynnetta Lewis and Jeannetta Lewis of Greenville, and Mia Peterson of Birmingham; and three grandsons: Tony (Tamika) Lewis, Roderick Lewis, and Richard Lewis; four great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Robinson-Lewis; one son-in-law, Darnell Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.