This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Football weekend for Sept. 17-18, 1971 was eventful. On Friday night, Sept. 17, at Fort Dale Academy, the Warriors, as previously called before their merger with South Butler Academy, faced the Crenshaw Christian Cougars.

The year before, the JV lost to CCA 50-0. Motivation was no problem. CCA had at least five starters on offense from Greenville, ends Ed Sims and Hugh Black, center Jon Mark Glenn, and running backs Mike Williams and Pascal Langford. Stanley Killough started at safety.

Killough the year before started at quarterback at Greenville High. This was the first varsity game played at Fort Dale.

It was a classic game. CCA scored first on 61-yard by Mike Williams. The kick failed. Fort Dale scored on a Rusty Dubberly run and went for two and made it. They led 8-6 at the half.

CCA scored on a 71-yard pass from William Spear to Ed Sims. The try for two failed and it was 12-8 CCA.

Fort Dale scored to go up 14-12. The try for two failed. With two minutes left in the game, a Fort Dale fumble at midfield gave CCA new life.

With less than 30 seconds to go, CCA’s Doug Folmar field goal was a knuckle ball. It cleared the bar, all that counts. It was a hearbreaking loss 15-14.

The next day I attended the Alabama vs Southern Miss game. It was the second game of the wishbones era. Alabama won 42-6.

Auburn opened the 1971 season vs Chattanooga and won 60-7. It was the start of a Heisman Trophy season for Auburn QB Pat Sullivan.