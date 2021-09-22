Juvenile accused of attempted murder

BY BRUCE BRANUM

According to a press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, a 17 year old male from Fort Deposit was arrested on Monday, Sept. 13 for Attempted Murder, Assault 1st, and Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle within Greenville city limits.

Lovvorn said his department received a call of shots fired in the area of College and Commerce Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, around 1:30 p.m.

Officers then responded to the area and spoke to witnesses that stated two vehicles had pulled up next to each other in the parking lot of a business in that area and the occupants began to argue with one another.

Witnesses reported that three to four shots were heard and the two vehicles drove off in different directions.

Greenville officers were able to locate a 17 year old juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama a short time later.

According to Lovvorn, the victim was unsure of the suspect’s name who had perpetrated the shooting.

Investigators then began to locate evidence at the original scene of the shooting and were able to develop a suspect within an hour of when the shooting had occurred.

They were then able to locate and arrest the suspect within 24 hours of the shooting.

Lovvorn added of the suspect, “He gave a full confession to the crime once confronted with the evidence that the investigators had collected.

The victim in the shooting was transferred to a Montgomery hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

“I would like to commend the patrol officers and investigators who worked so hard on this case,” said Lovvorn.

He added, “They acted quickly and were meticulous because they recognized the need to protect the public from someone who would commit such a violent crime with no consideration for the innocent civilians around him.

“I would like to urge every parent to please talk to your children about the importance of making good decisions.

“Get involved with your children and know where they are and who they are hanging around.

“One juvenile nearly lost his life and another will likely be jailed for the foreseeable future over a simple argument that should have never escalated to that point.”

In the press release, Lovvon noted, “We will not be lenient on juveniles who commit violent crime. We will always seek the maximum punishment possible and hold parents accountable for not providing proper supervision over their child.”