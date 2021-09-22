Nov. 3, 1963 – Sept. 16, 2021

Thorin Edward Shambray was born on Nov. 3, 1963, to the union of Oscar Edward Shambray and Ruby Lee Harper Shambray, in Greenville. He grew up as an all-American boy, who could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Thorin professed his faith at an early age and attended Butler Chapel AME Zion Church, where he met the love of his life. As a child of two educators and sports enthusiasts, he inherited the gift of sportsmanship and played every sport, he also was a singer. Once in high school, he held many offices and participated in many activities, and graduated as a member of the Greenville High School class of 1982.

Thorin attended Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., as an Industrial Technology major, graduating with his Bachelors of Science in 1987. While at Jackson State, he proudly wore the number 92, as a four year letterman JSU Tiger Football player; winning the 1985 Southwest Athletic Conference and 1986 Sheridan Black College National Football Championships; president of the Industrial Technology Club; vice president of Future Designers of America; and Benny’s Founders. He later served as the president of the Atlanta National Alumni Association.

On Aug. 16, 1987, Thorin was wed to the little church member who told him that she would marry him when she was 12 years old, Yvette Mimieus Payne. They were wed for 34 years.

In 1988, Thorin returned to his alma mater to assist coach the Greenville High School Tigers Football Team to a 5A State Championship. He also gave many people working opportunities as the supervisor at the Allied Industrial factory.

On Sept. 15, 1989, Thorin received one of his proudest titles in life, as the father of Thorin Tramelle Shambray.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Thorin continued to expand his gifts and talents, training as an experienced senior designer with a demonstrated history of working in the structural and/or civil engineering industry.

Skilled in Revit, AutoCAD, 3D modeling and engineering, petroleum, power generation, construction management, supervision, computer-aided design (CAD). He used his abilities to assist the following organizations and companies: Triton Technical College, professor; structural designer, Southern Company; CADD coordinator, Bhate Environmental Engineers; principal designer/civil/structural/architectural designer, BE&K; civil/structural designer, DuPont Delisle; civil designer, KBR Inc.; senior structural designer, ESI of Tennessee; senior CAD designer, Brindley Pieters & Associates; senior designer II, Evergreen Engineering Incorporated.

He accepted the call to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ in 1995, and preached his initial sermon, “I’m Just a Nobody, Trying to Tell Everybody about Somebody, Who can Save Anybody.”

He served in ministry at the following churches, preaching the Gospel, baptizing believers, and changing lives: Clinton Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Montgomery; St. Peters AMEZ Church, Tuscaloosa; Banks Chapel AMEZ Church, Tuscaloosa; First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville; Pilgrim Rest AMEZ, Mobile; Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Birmingham; First Missionary Baptist Church, Warrior; Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, Atlanta; Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Acworth, Ga.; and New Beginnings Church, Acworth, Ga.

Thorin officiated and married his only son, which brought him his greatest title, “Big Poppa” of Thorin Sebastian-Dior Shambray and Adrien Nicholas-Grant Shambray.

Thorin loved making sure that education is critical for all people and important to gain what is needed to complete our journey through life. He placed 22 students, of all backgrounds and ethnicities, in various colleges across the country, loudly and proudly attending each graduation, game, event, and award ceremony, but most importantly; supporting each student.

The Right Reverend Thorin E. Shambray leaves to cherish his memories with the following: wife, Yvette Payne Shambray; son, Rev. Dr. Thorin Tramelle Shambray (daughter-in-love: Dr. Adrienne Shambray); mother: Ruby H. Shambray; mother-in-love, Rebecca Payne; grandchildren, masters, Thorin Sebastian-Dior Shambray and Adrien, and Nicholas-Grant Shambray; aunts, Verna Poole, Hazel Benion, and Zula Shambray; uncle, Bernard Shambray; siblings, LaBron Shambray, Anthony Shambray, LaBrina Lewis, and Thorin O’Neal Montgomery; sister-in-love, Reta Hamilton, brother-in-law, Kennedy Smith; sister-in-law, Carly Taylor; and God-daughters, Tatiyana Blood and T’Shana Carter.

We thank the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital of Marietta, Ga., and all faculty and staff for the hard work and dedication devoted to the care of Thorin. We also thank Anitra Smith and Tammy Marsh for their never-ending support.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: funeral service on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lomax Hannan Junior College, Greenville, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.