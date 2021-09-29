Fire claims home on Stinson Road

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

This past Sunday, Sept. 26, shortly after noon, four volunteer fire departments (VFD) responded to a house fire at 6417 Stinson Road, also referred to as County Road 17, outside of Georgiana.

Fire fighters from Georgiana VFD, Providence VFD, Shackleville VFD and Starlington VFD were on hand to control the burning structure and keep the fire from spreading to other residences in close proximity.

Members of the State Highway Patrol and Butler County Sheriff’s Department were also on hand for traffic control and investigation.

There were no apparent injuries and the home appeared to be unoccupied at the time the fire started.

The previous Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, volunteer fire departments and other officials responded to the same residence where a camper trailer had caught fire.

It has not been determined how the fires started in either incident or if there was foul play involved, but officials from the Butler County Sheriff’s Department stated both incidents are currently under investigation at this time.