GAAC concert season opens Oct. 14

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) concert season will soon be underway, and the fabulous lineup has been announced. After a year of closures, the GAAC is excited to welcome everyone back to the Ritz!

Nancy Idland, Executive Director, says she is enthusiastic about this season’s lineup of concerts. “We are celebrating 39 years of bringing live, professional shows to the Ritz stage and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The season opener will kick off on Oct. 14 with a grand street party in front of the theatre. The gala event hosted by the GAAC will begin at 5:30 p.m. with all theatre goers invited to attend. Doors for the concert are set to open at 6:30 p.m.

The Modern Eldorados from Baldwin County will be performing their own brand of country tunes featuring the sounds of Hank, Johnny, and Marty to name a few. Their show is a musical experience and sure to please our local audience.

The Season 39 lineup also includes: ever popular Shenandoah on Nov. 18, The Black Jacket Symphony bringing the sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Second Helping on Jan. 13, 2022, and rounding out the season will be the best of party oldies presented by Chevy Six on Feb. 17, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased on line at seeyouattheritz.com. Seventy dollars gets you a reserved seat for each of the four shows. Idland says she encourages purchasing online soon and adds that it looks like the season will be a sellout.

Tickets for individual shows will be sold at the door on show nights IF available. All ticket sales are final, however if a show is cancelled for any reason, tickets will be honored when the show is rescheduled.

“We are proud that thanks to our many sponsors and supporters, our ticket prices can remain very affordable,” Idland said.

“Art improves the quality of life for everyone,” she added. “We are very proud to be able to offer these shows to the people of Greenville, Butler County, and surrounding communities. We look forward to seeing you at the Ritz!”