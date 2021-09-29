This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

On Oct. 2, 1971, fifty years ago this coming Saturday, Alabama faced Ole Miss at Legion Field. It was the fourth Alabama game I ever attended.

It was Ole Miss’s first year after the Johnny Vaught era. He was their Coach Bryant. Former Ole Miss player Billy Kinard followed Vaught.

The Rebels record entering game was 3-0, defeating Long Beach State 29-13, Memphis 49-21, and Kentucky 34-20.

My Daddy, Tip Plummer, his brother, Bob, and yours truly, rode on the bus to the stadium. It was extremely hot that day. We sat in the north end zone.

Alabama kicked two field goals to go up 6-0. Ole Miss scored on a long pass play and missed the extra point. It was now 6-6.

Alabama scored on a pass right before the half to lead 13-6. The second half was all Alabama. Fullback Ellis Beck made several brutal runs and halfback Johnny Musso slashed through the Rebels to win in a run-away 40-6.

In a controversial play in the game, Ole Miss defensive tackle Elmer Allen, on an extra point try, busted through the line and speared quarterback Terry Davis.

Allen was ejected from the game. Allen had a great game with 14 individual tackles and 1 assist.

He would have been considered for SEC Defensive Player of the Week if he had not been ejected.

That night Fort Dale defeated South Montgomery 20-12. I got back in time to watch the second half.