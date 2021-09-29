Tigers shut out the Panthers

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to square off with the J.F. Shields Panthers under the Friday night lights in non- regional play, Friday, Sept. 24. McKenzie showed up ready for victory and shut out the Panthers 41-0.

The Tigers kicked off the first quarter with the Panthers receiving the ball on the 38-yard line. After a fast Panthers three and out, the Tigers quickly found their way to the red zone.

McKenzie sophomore, Tray Rudolph sprang into action for a touchdown on a short carry. The Tigers faked the point after try (PAT) as senior, Zanderion Cook, completed the PAT for an 8-0 lead.

J.F. Shields attempted to regain offensive control, but the Tiger defense forced a turnover at the 50-yard line by sophomore, Clayton Martin.

This set McKenzie up for senior, Jakarrie McPherson, to dominate the field for an unstoppable long run for a Tigers first and goal.

Rudolph, once again, zipped to the end zone for yet another Tiger touchdown. McKenzie further widened the gap leading the Panthers 15-0 after a PAT with 2:20 on the clock in the first quarter.

The Panthers could not maintain any ball control following two back to back quarterback sacks. The Tigers closed out the first quarter leading J.F. Shields 21-0 after Cook reached the Tiger end zone one more time before the buzzer sounded.

The second quarter did not prove to be any stronger for the Panthers as senior, Raeven Shipp, made a staggering quarterback sack forcing a Panther fumble.

Cook scooped up the ball and made a fast run for another McKenzie touchdown. Rudolph completed another PAT and the Tigers led 29-0 with 11:34 on the clock.

Senior, Nathan Creel got in on the field action for an incredible 47-yard run scoring for the Tigers. McKenzie then led 35-0 at the end of the first half.

McKenzie opened the second half just as fiery, as freshman Jay Jackson made a brisk 60-yard run to the 1-yard line on the first drive, paving the way for a soon to be Tiger victory.

Ruldolph, no stranger to the end zone, made yet another McKenzie touchdown following a short drive. The Tigers led 41-0 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

While McKenzie wound up the end zone visits for the remainder of the game, the offense continued to run for positive yard gains with an impressive 22-yard rush by freshman, Levi Lee, late in the fourth quarter.

The 2-5 McKenzie Tigers will host the 1-5 Pleasant Home Eagles in region play for Homecoming this Friday night.

Homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Williams-Vickery field.