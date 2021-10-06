EAGLES CORRAL COLTS

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles soared to a rousing 55-35 Homecoming victory over the Hooper Academy Colts Friday, Oct. 1.

The Eagles flew out quickly and took control of the non-area game from the kickoff, scoring 27 points in the first quarter.

The Colts would answer with 13 points in the first. Seven of those would come from a 53-yard scamper on an onside kick off attempt by the Eagles.

In the second quarter, FDA took further control and added 20 points while keeping Hooper hemmed up except for a 63-yard rushing score by the Colts.

At the close of the second quarter, the Eagles led 47-20 and they never really had to look back.

The third quarter was scoreless as both teams defense stiffened for the home stretch.

FDA added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, while Hooper would buck to the end and score two additional touchdowns.

The 54-27 victory gave the Eagles their second win of the season.

Offensively, the Eagles had another huge yardage night racking up 535 total yards on 51 snaps, rushing 25 times for 280 yards and passing for 255 yards, completing 14 of 26 passes.

Eagle sophomore quarterback Ethan Alford took charge once again as team leader in yards gained. In passing, he threw 24 passes completing 13 for 205 yards and four touchdowns. His footwork also earned him top rusher with 183 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

Senior Sam Bloodworth also had a good night completing 1 of 2 passes for a 50 yard touchdown, rushing once for 30 yards, and catching eight passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior Noah Pickens carried the ball nine times for 63 yards and had a 12 yard run for a touchdown.

Not to be left out, Sophomore Alan Alvarez caught four passes for 102 yards with one reception being a 50 yard touchdown. He was also quite adept with his footwork by adding another six points from point after tries and kicking five onside kicks, with three being recovered by the Eagles.

Defensively, sophomore Parker McNeal led the Eagles with six solo tackles. Juniors Clay Benson and Sterling Arnold each had four solo tackles, while Alvarez intercepted one pass and had two solo tackles.

The 2-5 Eagles host the 2-4 Monroe Academy Volunteers this Friday for an AISA 3A area game. It should prove to be a close game.