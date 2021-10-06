Fields of Faith set for Oct. 13

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

‘Fields of Faith’ is coming to Tiger Stadium in Greenville on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7-8 p.m.

It is a non-denominational student led rally type event where students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.

The rally and others like it across the nation hope to foster and spark a spiritual movement for God and momentum for Christianity among students and families, teams, youth groups, and churches.

Central Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is hosting this first time event for our area.

Jami Sikes, Women’s Ministry Director for Central Alabama FCA, has been actively promoting FCA for the past few years in many area schools long before the rally was even planned.

She said, “God placed this event on my heart many months ago. During COVID, I began to see a shift in the hearts of coaches and students. There is a greater hunger for Truth and comfort in a time where the world seems to be upside down.

“Regardless of the circumstances the Gospel has been and will always be the sole foundation on which we can build our lives. I am excited to have Eric Powell as the guest speaker at the event, as well as local coaches and students.

“Oct. 13 is the National Day for Fields of Faith so it is special to know our community will be one of hundreds across the country gathering on a football field uniting as the body of Christ.

“A great deal of prayer went into the event long before it was officially on the calendar. FCA is a nonprofit and all events are paid for money raised by the FCA staff involved unless others step in to contribute.

“I prayed for the Lord to provide financially if this event was His will. I’m humbled by the supportive response from this community!

“Churches, families and even some businesses immediately got on board asking how they could help.

“I am grateful to Mayor Dexter McLendon and the willingness of the City and Tracy Salter at the Chamber for guidance on having big events in our area and being willing to help any way possible.

“I believe this event is just the beginning of incredible things God has in store for our community. Unfortunately, we may be divided by many factors, but the Gospel of Jesus brings a message of unity and hope that can move mountains.

I believe the Lord is faithful to provide when we step out in faith. I cannot wait to see how He uses this event as a catalyst for unity in our community.”

“We want everyone to come out and experience this event. If anyone wants to contribute, please call me at 251-463-2883 or email me at jsikes@fca.org

Everyone is invited and attendance is free to Fields of Faith. Sikes is expecting a large turnout, and FCA is preparing to feed 500 people from Butler County and the surrounding areas.