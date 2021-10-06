Fort Dale Homecoming activities

On Friday, Sept. 29, Fort Dale Academy’s Homecoming Court was presented at half-time during the homecoming football game against Hooper. They are pictured above. From left are Freshman Maid Kathleen Meadows (Payne and Jennifer Meadows), Junior Maid Rosie Rogers (Jason and Joy Rogers), Homecoming Queen Aria Patel (Amit and Bhavesha Patel), Senior Maid Mackenzie Turner (Tommy and Christy Turner), Senior Maid Abigail Matthews (Ronnie and Joy Matthews), and Sophomore Maid Hayden Cowles (Richard and April). FDA also held their Homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 24. Pictured below are freshmen with cowboy themed attire on their float. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)