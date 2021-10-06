Homecoming activities for Georgiana School

Georgiana School’s Homecoming Court was presented before the Panther’s football game with Red Level, Friday, Oct. 1. Pictured above, from left, are Paris Dunklin (seventh grade maid), Grace Lowery (eighth grade maid), Makayla Rose (sophomore maid), Jamiah Mobley (junior maid), Sidney McKee (senior maid), Bre’Tavia Curry (senior maid), Homecoming Queen Alexea Bess (senior), and Zykeria McClain (senior maid). Pictured below are the Georgiana Panther cheerleaders marching in the Homecoming parade. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)