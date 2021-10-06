Players of the Week

Greenville Tigers

Junior Andre Davidson is the Greenville High School Player of the Week. He plays quarterback for the Tigers and has helped guide the team to 5-1 season thus far. Coach Josh McClendon said, “Andre had a great game. He helped secure our win. He passed for two touchdowns of 35 and 55 yards and is a leader on the field.”

FDA Eagles

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Alford is FDA’s Player of the Week. Coach Eric Folmar said, “Ethan was 13-24 passing with four touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He has made huge strides in the past two games. He’s learning and getting better every week. We are proud of him and can’t wait to see his progress through the rest of the season.”

McKenzie Tigers

Senior Zanderion Cook is the McKenzie School Player of the Week. Coach Drew Luker said, “Zanderion is Player of the Week because of the spark he provided the team early in the game with his two long touchdown passes. He was a great leader for us all week and during the game.”