Eagles wings clipped by Volunteers

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles wings got clipped by the Monroe Academy Volunteers, Friday evening, Oct. 8, 34-20.

The Volunteers, who have had a down season, drew blood deep into the first quarter with a touchdown after several back and forth exchanges between teams. They missed the point after try (PAT), but took a 6-0 lead.

No to be denied, the Eagles answered Monroe with a 36-yard touchdown pass with 10:48 left in the second quarter. With completion of the PAT, the Eagles led 7-0.

From there, both teams’ defenses stiffened and the first half closed with FDA in the lead 7-6.

After halftime, the third quarter was entirely a defensive struggle with neither team managing to score.

In the fourth quarter, the flood gates opened for the offenses. The Volunteers would find their marching boots and score 28 points while the Eagles only managed to score 13.

Though the Eagles had 62 plays to Monroe’s 54, the tally of total yards made the difference. FDA had 295 versus the Volunteers 417, which came by rushing majorly.

Offensively for the Eagles, quarterback Ethan Alford would complete 12 of 28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Sam Bloodworth would complete 1 of 3 for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Pickens was the leader rusher with 16 rushes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Alford would carry 13 times for 18 yards.

Alan Alvarez had another stellar night receiving, catching five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Joseph Ealum and Bloodworth stood out for the Eagles. Both had four solo tackles with Bloodworth also collecting an interception. Asher Young, Pickens, Clay Benson, and Parker McMeal had three solo tackles each.

The 2-5 Eagles next travel to face the 1-5 Rebels of Bessemer Academy for an area game. If the Eagles can find their running game again to complement their pass attack, it should prove to be a close game.