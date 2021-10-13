JAUNITA BECKLER

Aug. 2, 1934 – Oct. 5, 2021

Juanita Beckler, 87, of Georgiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Tuscaloosa.

Juanita lived her life well and with enthusiasm. She had an inquisitive nature and was voted most witty in high school. She loved books, gardening, art, music, raising her birds and traveling. At the age of 80 she went horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England. She enrolled in Auburn University to learn more about raising her peacocks, swans, Muscovy ducks and geese.

She loved her family, friends and life. She is forever loved and will be missed deeply.

She is survived by her children, Gary Beckler, Cindy Beckler, Ken Beckler; brother, Charles King Blackmon; sister, Pat Compton; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Leonard Beckler; parents, Tilford Blackmon and Voncile McNeil Blackmon; and brother, Bryant Blackmon.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 9.