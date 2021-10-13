Mentoring program for county schools starts at GMS

On Friday, Oct. 8, chosen students and faculty from Greenville Middle School (GMS) met at The Lodge at Sherling Lake to initiate a program designed to recognize student academic leaders and utilize their skills to aid other students. Shawnda Bell, path coordinator for the GMS peer help program, said, “Each of the county schools are doing this. Today, we have students, grades five through eight, who are here. They were selected based on their character, behavior, and ability to lead by teachers and administrators and today we are teaching the selected students mentor, tutor, and peer skills.” Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon gave opening remarks to the students concerning how valuable it was to help others. Pictured above are GMS students, teachers, and Mayor McLendon at the training session. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)