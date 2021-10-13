Players of the Week

Greenville Tigers

Senior Brandon Boggan is the Greenville High School Player of the Week. He plays defensive back for the Tigers and has helped the defense keep opposing teams scoring to just 8.4 points per game. Coach Josh McClendon said, “Brandon had a strong game for us Friday night. He intercepted a pass and returned it for a 65 yard touchdown. He also had two pass break ups.”

FDA Eagles

Senior RB/LB Noah Pickens is FDA’s Player of the Week. Coach Eric Folmar said, “Noah had 16 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also had 3.5 tackles. Noah has been Mr. Consistent for us all year and he did a great job of that Friday night. He shows up every week and does his job and never complains. His leadership and intangibles are a great example for the rest of our guys.”

McKenzie Tigers

Junior running back Kamern “Bo” Daniels is the McKenzie School Player of the Week. He plays running back for the Tigers. Coach Drew Luker said, “This was probably Bo’s best dame so far this season. He had 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He made some really hard runs throught the entire game and we were able to lean on him a good bit.”

Georgiana Panthers

Freshman Fred Curry is the Georgiana School Player of the Week. He plays LB/RB for the Panthers. Coach Bess said, “Fred has been consistent for us all season and has gotten better each week. He does whatever is asked of him on both sides of the ball. All of his rushes are for positive yards because he runs downhill. This upcoming off-season will be huge for him as he learns the game and gets stronger.