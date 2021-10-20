Aug. 18, 1952 – Oct. 10, 2021

Funeral service for Christine Moses, 69, of Honoraville, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Salem Church of Christ with Minister Larry Brady officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. The family received friends from 1:30 – 2 p.m. at the church.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronnie Moses; children, Shellie Wooldridge (Jeff) and Andy Moses; siblings, Charlotte Rountree (Ted), Randy Sexton (Elaine); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston “Jack” and Mary Lou Sexton.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Christine loved Alabama sports, especially football. She worked most of her life as a teacher at R.L. Austin Elementary in Georgiana. She was a longtime member of Salem Church of Christ. She taught Wednesday night bible study there for a number of years. She loved gardening and going out to eat. She was a patient mother to her children. She was a wonderful loving wife to her husband and they were inseparable.