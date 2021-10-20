Eagles fall to Rebels

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles were handed another loss this season by the Rebels of Bessemer Academy, 42-14, this past Friday, Oct. 15.

From the beginning of the game until late in the first quarter it was a defensive struggle by both teams.

Neither could find the end zone until the Eagles spread their wings and quarterback Ethan Alford connected with Alan Alvarez for a 53-yard touchdown pass at the 1:29 mark. Alvarez would complete the point after try (PAT) and FDA would lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bessemer would capitalize on two subsequent pass interceptions thrown by FDA and put 14 points on the board.

They would add another six points with a 71-yard pass for a touchdown with 1:33 left in the half and the score at close was 20-7.

After halftime, the Rebels defense took control of the field. Bessemer would add 16 points on two touchdowns and a safety against the Eagles in the third quarter making the score 36-7.

Bessemer would capitalize on an Eagle fumble in the fourth quarter and score a touchdown but fail the PAT.

The Eagles would manage to find the end zone again at the 4:28 mark and complete the PAT but that finished out scoring for both teams and Bessemer claimed the win 42-14.

Turnovers were costly for the Eagles and proved too much to overcome.

Offensively, Alford was 12 for 22 passing with 184 yards, but he also had four interceptions.

Brady long carried the ball four times for 30 yards, while Noah Pickens had 10 carries for 31 yards. Sam Bloodworth had nine receptions for 108 yards and Alvarez had two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Bloodworth had five solo tackles, Long had four, and three each were made by Pickens, Alvarez, Garrett Simmons, and Sterling Arnold.

The 2-6 Eagles will next host the 3-4 Senators of Morgan Academy this Friday