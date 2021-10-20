Feb. 24, 1959 – Oct. 11, 2021

Gary Irving Pouncey, age 62 of Greenville, passed away surrounded by love in his home on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Brother John Girdley officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Central Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Pouncey was preceded in death by his parents, I.W. “Bill” Pouncey and Mylan Hickman Pouncey; and brother, Donald Kayle Pouncey.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Yurong Fan; children, Diane (Justin) Heartsill, Jessica Romero, Nicole Pouncey and Jia Wei Sun (Yang Liu); siblings, David Pouncey, Danny Wayne (Ida) Pouncey, Daryl (Peggy) Pouncey, Mollie Pouncey, Susan (Danny) Giddens, Lyndon (Ginger) Pouncey; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were L.D. Pouncey, Lyndon Pouncey, Danny Giddens, Yang Liu, Nicole Pouncey and Larry Heartsill.