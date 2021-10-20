Greenville quietens Bulldogs

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Tigers claimed at least a No. 2 seed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association regional playoffs with a win over the Bulldogs of Andalusia 28-20, Friday, Oct. 15.

From the outset, the whole stadium knew it was going to be a great football night with both teams vying for bragging rights and better position in playoff spots.

Greenville’s offense took control out of the gate and quarterback Andre Davidson led the opening possession 89 yards for a touchdown by a 5-yard pass to Laquan Robinson. The two point try attempt failed and the score at 7:12 was 6-0.

The remainder of the first quarter and majority of the second became a defensive struggle.

The Tigers Javonte Herbert caught a 45-yard pass from Davidson for the second Tiger touchdown with 4:21 left.

Jacob Foster would tack on two points with a run and Greenville led 14-0.

The Bulldogs would take their next two possessions for touchdowns and make both point after attempts, leaving the score 14-14 at half.

Andalusia would open the third quarter with a 74-yard march for their third touchdown and a 20-14 lead after a missed two point conversion.

Defenses tightened and not until 8:17 left in the fourth would Greenville find the end zone again after a 64-yard march and 19-yard pass from Davidson to Herbert. The two point attempt failed and the score was tied again 20-20.

On Andalusia’s ensuing drive, Tiger Jaquavius Sellers intercepted a Bulldog pass and returned it for 58-yard touchdown and with a successful two point conversion at the 7:53 mark, Greenville took the lead 28-20.

The Bulldogs wouldn’t give up the fight however and a goal line stand and final interception by the Tigers were needed to secure the win.

Offensive stat leaders were Davidson who completed 9-12 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Ka’tyleon Phillips rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries while Jacob Foster rushed eight times for 35 yards.

The defensive was led by Ronald Davis with eight tackles, Foster with seven, and Robinson with six. Sellers and Robinson both had interceptions.

The 7-1 Tigers now travel to face the 7-0 Patriots of Pike Road. The winner of the game will have top seed spot in the playoffs for Region 5.

Greenville could face either Tallassee or Sylacauga in the first round.