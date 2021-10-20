Pretty in Pink Walk a success

The 3rd Annual Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Walk, held on Saturday morning, Oct. 16, was an enormous success and inspiration to everyone. Early morning rain and a drop in temperature did not dampen the spirits of those in attendance. Sonja Blankenship, her daughter Brittany, and their team made sure this was a memorable event for breast cancer survivors, those currently in the fight, their families, and supporters. A total of 61 survivors were acknowledged and all received a t-shirt, gift bags, and other prizes. After an opening prayer, there was a touching memorial and balloon release for those who had gained their eternal rewards. The 43 survivors in attendance then formed a circle, introducing themselves and stating the number of years they had been “Survivors.” Two young ladies, who are currently in the fight, were called to the center of the circle and were given pink boxing gloves. Blankenship stated she wanted to highlight the caregivers and supporters of those “Going Through Now.” Shekinah Cook and Lydedra Warren Loveless had a large family support presence at the event. She stated, “The love and support of family and friends is so important on this journey.” She was grateful for the 40 plus businesses and supporters for their donations to help make the event possible. She invites survivors to join their Facebook Group: “Pretty in Pink Sisters.” If you would like more information, contact: Sonya Blankenship at 334-300-9311 or Brittany Blankenship at 334-437-3279.